The lady behind RTÉ Cork's welcome is retiring and has revealed the visitors who impressed her most

"They say nobody is irreplaceable but I think we can all say that today is the exception”.

That was just one of the many compliments paid to long serving Mary Murphy by adoring RTÉ staff as they bade farewell to the Mammy of the Cork studios after 26 years.

“Mary is like an ocean current” said Executive Producer Janet Frawley. “Strong, fluid and massively influential. She was the front of house at RTÉ Cork for as long as I can remember and has a lightness of touch and professionalism that is a rare find.”

RTE's southern editor, Paschal Sheehy, leads the goodbyes as RTE Cork receptionist Mary Murphy retires after 26 years at the station

Mary started work in RTÉ in 1992 from a Fás course on a two week contract helping the then RTÉ producer Tom McGuire with a new project he had at the time.

26 years later staff say she has become the ‘Mammy’ of the studios minding them all and ever-watchful of their needs.

Known for her style and poise, Mary was the perfect person to meet and greet some of the big stars that have graced RTÉ Cork over the years. But who were her favourites?

In spite of her usual discretion, when pressed to name names, Mary revealed who she had been most impressed by.

“People who made a big impression on me were Jeffrey Archer, Bob Geldof, Maureen O’Hara, George Mitchell and Gerry Adams. I had also had great fun giving Michael D a guided tour of our art here in RTÉ Cork.”

For the last six years or so Mary has been an integral part of the Today Show with Dáithí & Maura, the afternoon show presented by Dáithí O’Shea and Maura Derrane and says these were the happiest days in the job.

“It’s really busy and full on,” said Mary. “A guest might miss a train and that’s when you have to put the wheels in motion to get them there on time while making sure they’re still relaxed on the show.

"Keeping people relaxed is my main priority, even though you might have to re-arrange everything behind the scenes. It’s the variety I loved.”

Lord Mayor Mick Finn joins RTE Cork staff in saying goodbye to retiring colleague, Mary Murphy

So what of the future now?

Mary is looking forward to spending time with her family and one and only grand-daughter Belle as well as continuing to shake the buckets for Marymount hospital.

“I’ll never forget the staff here though," said Mary. “Each and every person who worked here really enriched my life.”

- Digital Desk