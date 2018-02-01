The Jacksons set to perform live in Ireland for first time ever

The Jacksons are set to perform live in Ireland for the first time ever.

The Motown supergroup will play the Beatyard festival in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin on August 3.

The Jackson 5.

Original members Tito, Jackie, Marlon, and Jermaine Jackson will perform all of their hits with a 9 piece band.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday at 9am.

Fans can expect an amazing 90-minute show filled with hit after hit including Can You Feel It, ABC, Blame It On The Boogie and many, many more.

- Digital Desk