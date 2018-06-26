The Irish heatwave has given us some serious sunsets over the past few days
With temperatures hitting as high as 27 degrees this week, this little country of ours has proudly been showing us exactly what it’s made of.
Picturesque mountain walks, blue skies melting into blue seas and beaches you never knew existed, have all been captured on social media with a hint of braggery.
Although as much as we love the rays reflecting on our shores, it's what the sun brings with it that is our absolute favourite - an Irish sunset.
Skies you'd think were straight out of a Disney film.
They weren’t lying about the impressive sunsets this week. #Cork pic.twitter.com/JyrmBAHBEc— John Roycroft (@torban69) June 25, 2018
I think tonight will go down as one of my favourite sunsets ever - you can go chasing sunsets so many times and nothing happens, but tonight was a veritable light show! Sundown over Tibbotstown Reservoir, #Carrigtwohill. pic.twitter.com/kI0v5bCKj5— Alan Barry (@Alanpbarry) June 24, 2018
Yachts moored before dawn at the pictursque village of #Crosshaven #Cork@creedonphoto #ireland #yachts #photography #dawn #sunrise #photo pic.twitter.com/j7tJv7fNPW— David Creedon (@creedonphoto) June 26, 2018
More sunsets like this, please 😍 #Cork #Corkcity #Sunset #HeatWave #Ireland pic.twitter.com/dxp2WhkvTs— Breda Graham (@BredaGraham) June 26, 2018
Impromptu stop off on a journey home, in no way planned and one of my favourite photos of the thousands I've taken. This is in no way edited and came straight off a Samsung phone. An Irish summer sunset with a playful puppy 😊 #sunset #summer #ireland #longford #lake #annaghlake #dromard #puppy 🌅 🐶 #irish #visitireland #loveireland #instaireland #ireland_gram #irelanddaily #irishpassion #irishgirl #irishsunset #failteireland #inspireland_ #tourismireland #visitlongford #discoverireland #loveireland #irishbeauty #sun #beautiful #lakesofinstagram #insta #igers #igersireland
Im pretty sure I wasn’t the only one noticing the awesome sunset yesterday :) So many people stopping and taking photos, the sky was on fire again🔥 Check my Story for the short video. #instaireland #loves_ireland #inspireland #ireland_passion #igersireland #instaireland #ig_ireland #irishcentral #tourismireland #ireland_daily #bestirelandpics #raw_ireland #irish_daily #daily_ireland #hashtagdublin #dublin #ireland #dublindivine #discoverdublin #livingeurope #visitdublin #lovindublin #best_of_ie #lovesireland #lovedublin #loveireland #dunlaoghaire #dunlaoghairepier #irishsunset #dublinsunset #IgersDublinSUMMER
