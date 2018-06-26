The Irish heatwave has given us some serious sunsets over the past few days

With temperatures hitting as high as 27 degrees this week, this little country of ours has proudly been showing us exactly what it’s made of.

Picturesque mountain walks, blue skies melting into blue seas and beaches you never knew existed, have all been captured on social media with a hint of braggery.

Although as much as we love the rays reflecting on our shores, it's what the sun brings with it that is our absolute favourite - an Irish sunset.

Skies you'd think were straight out of a Disney film.

They weren’t lying about the impressive sunsets this week. #Cork pic.twitter.com/JyrmBAHBEc — John Roycroft (@torban69) June 25, 2018