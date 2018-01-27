The internet is trying to decide who would win in this wild animal version of the Hunger Games

The internet loves a good fight, especially if the circumstances are ridiculous.

So here’s the scenario – you can pick two of the following: 50 hawks, 10 crocodiles, three brown bears, seven cape buffalo, a hunter, 15 wolves, 10,000 rats, five gorillas and four lions.

The two groups you pick are on your team, and the ones you don’t are coming to get you. So who are you choosing?

DAMN THIS IS TOUGH pic.twitter.com/TwTRC6Aruu — NEO (@WELCOME_DUP) January 24, 2018

People have been giving their reasons for which combination would win – some more seriously than others.

For sheer numbers alone, a lot of people wanted 10,000 rats on their side.

Don’t sleep on 10,000 rats 🐀 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 — THE Baden (@THE_ironbaden) January 26, 2018

One person wanted clarification – were these shop-bought pet rats, or wild sewer-dwellers?

Because if you’re going to choose your hypothetical elite team of wild killers, you need to get your facts straight.

Cause sewer rats are basically dogs and then they are the no brainers, pet store rats just get picked off. At the same time rats reproduce like crazy and you could continue to breed an army — Eliot Crist (@EliotCrist) January 26, 2018

When the same question was put to Reddit, several highly rated answers advocated for the rats.

ChaosMilkTea said: “The rats because 10,000 is an intense amount of rats. It is practically black water with teeth.”

And who else?

“The hunter so he doesn’t shoot me.”

Probably a good idea.

Do you guys not understand that 10k rats at like 8.1 oz per average rat= 81k oz = 5,062.5 pounds of rat. The only animal that comes close to this many pounds would be the salt water crocs. Which on the large side could weight as much as 2,200 pounds a croc. So go crocs and rats — DaddyCain (@MrDrewdin) January 25, 2018

And you can’t let personal preferences get in the way of this very serious decision.

“I’m a Lion man,” said user amlybon, “and it’s impossible to win against rats, ever.”

What about five gorillas, they’re pretty fearsome killers right?

5 gorillas because they’re machines and 50 eagles to defend from the sky. Gorrilas are the strongest and fastest animals on this list and eagles can fly and are way to damn persistent. — | Iced Mocha | (@iicedmocha) January 25, 2018

They do look pretty scary in zoos.

I went to this zoo when I was little and the alpha male gorilla ran full force into the glass I was standing behind and I’ve never thought my time was up more than that moment. Shook me to my core — ROSS JONES (@WING_KING_69) January 24, 2018

If you’re looking at numbers, 50 hawks is, well, a lot of hawks.

Reddit user Angrysliceofpizza said they’d choose them for a non-violent victory.

“The 50 hawks will carry me to safety,” they suggested, “while the 10,000 rats act as a distraction.”

Another went for a less popular combination – 15 wolves and a hunter – to get them out of harm’s way.

“The hunter and I split seven wolves each, make a sled and we two run away, one wolf left I bring home for petting,” said user neried56.

Everybody wins.