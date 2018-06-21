The internet is making acronyms of three-letter words, and you’ll want to try it
Three-letter abbreviations are rife in all walks of life, from the military, police and hospitals to the internet.
But what if all three-letter words were actually acronyms so that “dog” and “cat” actually stood for something?
That’s the beautifully amusing debate which has been started on Reddit by Dekrepitbirth and, as brilliant as the suggestions are, it’s hard not to read them and try and come up with your own.
From new takes on animals and drinking spots to how to say and, big, hot and not. Here goes…
When you’re done with being upright…
Three men walked into a…
What’s that flying?
Is that a yes?
There was more than one suggestion for C.A.T
And what else is a dog but a…
And the brilliant thread kept on coming
It’s getting what in here?
It’s not small. Low and…
Wordplay such as this is generally known as a backronym – making an acronym to retrospectively fit a word. It’s more commonly applied to organisations which want a particular word for their name or project.
