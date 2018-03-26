The internet is loving this grandmother who tried using a takeaway app for the first time

This fast food-loving grandmother has gone viral after she used the Uber Eats app for the first time.

Her grandson, Palmer Ward, shared screenshots of their conversation, which showed that she loved the convenience so much that she ordered twice in 24 hours.

After ordering for the first time, she said: “WOW! He bought me… Wendy’s”. She then became accustomed to the food delivery, texting a hilariously short: “Wendy’s… Now.”

I ordered Uber Eats for my Grandma to try, and not even a day later she's taken control pic.twitter.com/ji66hKT9Lm — decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) March 25, 2018

Palmer, from Richmond, Virginia, said he downloaded Uber Eats for his grandmother as a present.

He said: “She’s never used it! I got it for her as a gift as she’d never heard of the service before.”

Their text exchange soon went viral, with the tweet reaching more than 47,000 retweets and restaurant chain Wendy’s replying to the 78-year-old.

Grandma knows what’s up — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 26, 2018

I love this, give this woman all the Wendy's she wants https://t.co/KkmK2vJMl8 — Greene Magic 💚🔮 (@cgreene1225) March 26, 2018

Palmer said his grandmother might not know exactly how to use the app, but her fun personality was enough to get what she wanted.

He said: “I thought it was typical of her. She might not be tech-savvy, but she is definitely clever enough to get the most out of the situation!

“She’s funny. She was probably being funny by saying ‘now’, and knew I’d find it humorous too.”