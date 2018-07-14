The internet had an important discussion about how a snake would hold a knife

It’s probably not a question you imagined asking yourself at the start of the day, but Twitter has been discussing it anyway: how would a snake hold a knife?

The conversation was started by Twitter user @ChappellTracker, with the initial options terrifying enough.

People soon began offering their opinions on the subject, with some suggesting the tail would offer more manoeuvrability.

Meanwhile, others felt the grip would be affected that way.

Two knives as fangs? That’s cheating, isn’t it?

Some subtly suggested the snake could have the best of both worlds, however.

And as the conversation progressed, evolution began to have its way with the snake.

Let’s just hope the snakes never catch wind of the discussion, eh?

- Press Association
