The internet exploded with celebration as New Zealand’s PM gave birth

New Zealand’s Prime Minister has given birth to a baby girl, kicking off celebrations on social media.

The little girl, affectionately being called the first baby, was born at Auckland City Hospital weighing 7.3lb on Thursday.

Many celebrated the birth as a victory for women. Ardern is the first world leader to take maternity leave with deputy Winston Peters taking over her duties for the six weeks she is off.

Husband Clarke Gayford will become a stay-at-home father.

New Zealanders who couldn’t be in the country sent love and congratulations from afar.

In a striking coincidence, the new baby was born on what would have been Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birthday.

The late Pakistani PM was the last world leader to give birth while in office in 1990.

Bhutto’s daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari also took to social media to congratulate the first couple.

A Twitter account for the couple’s cat, who passed away in November last year, also sent good thoughts.

As well as national and international joy, the news led to an awkward discussion for these parents.

