The hunt is on to find Ireland’s Best Burger

Ireland’s first ever #BurgerFest is underway around the country and the competition to find the nation’s Best Burger, as well as the best burger in every county, is heating up.

The innovative food festival will showcase the most creative and delicious burgers Ireland has to offer by hosting a variety of different burger-related events, tastings and demos.

Don’t mind if we do.

Want to get tasting?

Here’s a list of the participating venues.

As you can see, most of the burger buzz will be found in Cork with a staggering 32 venues in the mix.

Locations such as Son of a Bun, Coqbull, The Oliver Plunkett and the West Cork Burger Company are currently flooding social media with their creations.

Burger festival @thefestcrew 22nd - 28th January 2018 #TheBigBoy RETURNS!



32oz burger topped with Brandon Vale Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions served with hand cut fries!



€30 - Finish it and its FREE!!



TAG a friend below who is brave enough to take on this challenge! pic.twitter.com/cM0DopKwct — The Oliver Plunkett (@TheOliverPlunk) January 11, 2018

To vote for your favourite burger use the tag #BurgerFest.

The festival is the brainchild of the experienced and creative team behind Festival Crew, who have managed successful food and drinks festivals such as Oktoberfest Beag, FEAST and Cork Food Festival.

Check out @thefestcrew for more details.