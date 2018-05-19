The Google Doodle is all about celebrating the Royal Wedding
Google has reached for the bunting – decking out its minimalist homepage with a doodle to mark the Royal Wedding.
The tech giant has transformed its landing page in the UK to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – now to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – on Windsor’s Long Walk.
Well-wishers waving Union flags adorn the route.
It has been created by Vrinda V Zaveri.
In a blog post, Google wrote: “The picturesque and medieval town of Windsor is steeped in history, and today it adds another joyous occasion to its book of lore — the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle.
“Today’s Doodle depicts the newlyweds waving to well-wishers, who have gathered to join in the celebrations along the Long Walk.
“Congratulations!”
The results page shows a smaller version of the doodle, honed in on the couple, with confetti spilling over on to an italicised and gold “Google”.
