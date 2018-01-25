The Good Friday ban has been lifted and here’s what people are saying

The Dáil has this afternoon passed legislation which will allow public houses serve alcohol on Good Friday.

Introducing the amendment to the Intoxicating liquor Act bill, Minister of State David Stanton explained that government were in support of the amendment as it would benefit tourism.

In short, he was referring to the hundreds of bewildered looking visitors strolling into Temple Bar over the East break.

So far, here’s how people are reacting to the news:

The ban has been in place in Ireland since 1927.

 
By Anna O'Donoghue

