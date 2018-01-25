The Good Friday ban has been lifted and here’s what people are saying

The Dáil has this afternoon passed legislation which will allow public houses serve alcohol on Good Friday.

Introducing the amendment to the Intoxicating liquor Act bill, Minister of State David Stanton explained that government were in support of the amendment as it would benefit tourism.

In short, he was referring to the hundreds of bewildered looking visitors strolling into Temple Bar over the East break.

So far, here’s how people are reacting to the news:

Pubs now opening on Good Friday is a disgrace — Greg (@GregSheehan33) January 25, 2018

Bye bye you excellent Good Friday House Parties. #goodfriday — Diane O'Connor (@dianeocomedy) January 25, 2018

14 pubs of Good Friday is on! One for each station of the cross. You have to do a shot every time jesus falls https://t.co/aPPbz6JvYS — Alan (@alan_maguire) January 25, 2018

Confirmed: Good Friday will now be renamed "National Drinking Day" — CHEESE (@DavidOCallagha5) January 25, 2018

Yahooooooooooooo just passed in the Dail !!!!

Murphys Rock will be open Good Friday !!! pic.twitter.com/u8AT0ATpz5 — Murphys Rock Bar (@MurphysRockBar) January 25, 2018

Good Friday 2018 is in the diary mates 🥂 pic.twitter.com/d1QhablJJ8 — Ryan (@ryan3levis) January 25, 2018

So, the shackles are off. Good Friday finally upgrades to Great Friday. — Shane Kavanagh (@Kav1979) January 25, 2018

The ban has been in place in Ireland since 1927.