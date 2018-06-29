The Girl with the DragQueen Tattoo: This guy's tattoo of Panti Bliss is amazing

One guy has taken his appreciation of Panti Bliss to the next level and gotten a tattoo of the drag queen on his arm.

A photo of Jim's tattoo was shared on Facebook, where he wrote: "They're gonna have to rewrite that book and call it 'The Girl With The DragQueen Tattoo'."

Panti shared the photo on Twitter and offered a free pint to Jim in Pantibar - and a heartfelt apology to Jim's mammy.

"If anybody knows Jim, tell him there's a pint for him in Pantibar anytime. And tell his mother I'm really very sorry," Panti wrote.

If anybody knows Jim, tell him there's a pint for him In Pantibar anytime ❤

And tell his mother I'm really very sorry 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1MVRNtrFBy — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 28, 2018

Iconic.

We reckon there should be a pint for the tattoo artist as well.