The Galtee Mountains during Storm Emma look like something straight out of Game of Thrones

Is anyone else still not tired of scrolling through snow photos?

Nope?

Us either.

Especially when the photos are of places 919 meters from the ground and look like something from Game of Throne.

Lucky for us, James from MyIrelandTour.com, (safely) made his way to the top of the Galtymore mountain during storm Emma and after a bout of skiing with a fellow colleague, he snapped a few outstanding pictures.

At the tip-top of the Galty mountains highest peak, is a cross, as pictured below:

Here’s the cross amid Storm Emma.

WOW!

Just like something out of Game of Thrones.

Not only that, James and Eric also took some seriously impressive footage of them skiing/snowboarding down the Tipp mountains.