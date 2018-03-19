The Frank and Walters enjoy chart surge from Young Offenders finale

A 25-year-old song by the legendary Cork band 'The Frank and Walters' has been given a huge boost thanks to the TV show The Young Offenders.

'After All' by 'The Frank and Walters' is now number three in the Irish iTunes charts and has gained another 40,000 streams on Spotify.

It comes after it was featured in the finale of the RTÉ TV show.

However, the band isn’t expecting to see much revenue from the song’s resurgence.

Yesterday, they tweeted: “‘After All’ has had over 29,000 Spotify streams since Thursday! Looking forward to that 25c in royalties”.

‘After All’ has had over 29,000 Spotify streams since Thursday! Looking forward to that 25c in royalties — FrankandWalters (@frankandws) March 18, 2018

Still laughing at someone updating our Wikipedia page to include Billy Murphy #youngoffenders https://t.co/RoEnOkFNCs pic.twitter.com/rwDYyqrMgQ — FrankandWalters (@frankandws) March 15, 2018

- Digital desk