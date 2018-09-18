The fascinating reason onions make you cry, but not as much as they used to

Why does chopping onions tend to end in tears?

It’s a pain we’ve all experienced but few understand – that’s where Twitter expert James Wong comes in handy though.

The self-proclaimed botany geek has posted a thread about why the bulb causes people to cry, and it turns out it all stems from the plant’s chemical defences.

WHY ONIONS MAKE YOU CRY



When you cut into an onion the ruptured cells deploy an airborne, sulphur-based chemical into the room.



When it mixes with the water in your eyes & nose it turns into sulphuric acid.



A chemical defence created by plants.



— James Wong (@Botanygeek) September 18, 2018

So the slicing causes plant cells to rupture, releasing a sulphur-based chemical that reacts with your eyes and nose by turning into sulphuric acid – and the chemical is multi-functional too.

This chemical not only repels mammals who might be attempting to munch on the bulbs, but is also toxic to bacteria and fungi, helping prevent infection at the site of the wound.



— James Wong (@Botanygeek) September 18, 2018

So the chemical is also anti-bacterial – worth remembering if you get a cut out in the onion fields.

But it turns out the plant has to be careful with the chemical too.

This compound is so potent however it is even toxic to the plant itself.



— James Wong (@Botanygeek) September 18, 2018

So until the onions are cut the chemical, which is toxic to the plant itself and causes your eyes to stream, isn’t even there – with great power, comes great responsibility.

Before you go complaining about cutting onions too much though, spare a thought for your elders.

The weirdest thing?



Onions get the sulphur to make these compounds from the soil they grow in.



An important part of the sulphur in U.K. soils came from the sulphuric acid in acid rain. No, really.



— James Wong (@Botanygeek) September 18, 2018

The rain might be cleaner, but the onions ain’t what they used to be.

