The end of single-use straws is nigh, here are 6 eco-friendly alternatives

In California a lawmaker has proposed imposing jail sentences for restaurant and bar staff who supply plastic straws to people, unsolicited.

While that might sound a bit extreme, the days of single-use straws being acceptable are coming to an end. We have Blue Planet 2 to thank for raising awareness of the amount of unnecessary plastic washing up in our oceans – and while straws are a significant culprit, they’re also easy to replace with eco-friendly alternatives, and we can all help make the switch.

So, next time you order a drink at a bar and they offer you a plastic straw, have one of these to hand instead.

1. Glass

Strawesome have developed glass straws, complete with intricate designs, and special pouches so you can carry yours around without breaking it.

2. Wheat

Ecostrawz have developed non-toxic, chemical-free, biodegradable and compostable straws made out of wheat (and no, they don’t taste like cereal).

3. Metal

Ecostrawz also make reusable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel straws that are far nicer than their plastic brethren.

4. Bamboo

The likes of Bamboo Straw Girl and bamboo-straws.com create 100% organic, biodegradable and reusable bamboo straws that are also rather minimalist and stylish.

5. Paper

They might go a little bit soggy in your pint of coke if submerged for too long, but paper straws do have the edge when it comes to pretty designs. Whether you want classic stripes, multicoloured chevrons or pineapples – you name it, you’ll find a matching biodegradable paper straw design somewhere on the internet.

6. Lolistraw

These kickstarter funded Lolistraws – created by an all women team – are the world’s first edible, compostable and marine-degradable straw, and they come in some great colours.

If all else fails, it’s not exactly a bother to just drink straight from your glass anyway. Drink up.