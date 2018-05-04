The Ed Weekend: Watch as Ed Sheeran takes to the stage of Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh
By Anna O'Donoghue
Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.
From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say everyone’s ed-cited.
So, as fans gear’s up for the singer’s first three shows of his Irish tour in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, we’re here to keep you updated in all the going-ons.
And he's off ...
May 4, 2018
Sky full of lighters! .... phone torches at @PaircUiCha0imh @edsheeran @Ed_Sheerleaders #EdCork #EdIrishTour @fyicork @corkcitycouncil @corkcitycentre @EoinBearla @AlanHealy pic.twitter.com/TZPSBbWizL— Peter Murphy (@RepublicofPeter) May 4, 2018
He's on his way ...
And we’re off! #EdIrishTour #PaircUiChaoimh #EdCork pic.twitter.com/d4YaMa9yNE— Ed Sheeran Ireland (@EdSheeranEire) May 4, 2018
Echoing throughout the city.
Sound on! The scene at Millenium Park #cork for #EdCork #EDSheeranCork #Dont @PaircUiCha0imh pic.twitter.com/VgRU9jmCnR— Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) May 4, 2018
Pairc Ui Chaoimh looking picture perfect.
Fans continue to make their way (driving at 90 - sorry not, sorry).
Pairic Uí Chaoimh hits the 43000 mark.
We're just gone over the 43000 mark at @PaircUiCha0imh for @edsheeran @Ed_Sheerleaders #EdCork #EdIrishTour @fyicork @EdSheeranFans @corkcitycouncil @corkcitycentre @EoinBearla @AlanHealy pic.twitter.com/BmdCmWRYV7— Peter Murphy (@RepublicofPeter) May 4, 2018
Anne Marie takes to the stage:
To be fair, this girl @AnneMarie is pretty damn good!! #EdCork pic.twitter.com/whOrKYmEAT— Darren Gale (@DarrenGale_1) May 4, 2018
Here’s @AnneMarie waking @PaircUiCha0imh up #edcork pic.twitter.com/2uV5oClL0Z— Darren Gale (@DarrenGale_1) May 4, 2018
Cork's Ali Sherlock makes herself at home outside the stadium.
A look at Ed's very .... green backstage bar:
Ed Sheeran's backstage bar. Very nice! #EdCork #EdSheeranCork #PaircUiChaoimh— Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) May 4, 2018
Ed knows how to do it. pic.twitter.com/pJ9dDEquNH
Support act, Jamie Lawson is getting ready to take the stage:
Warming up before our first night in Cork. #edsheeran #jamielawson #divide #happyaccidents pic.twitter.com/W9387CaVZ3— jamie lawson (@jamielawsonuk) May 4, 2018
Beoga entertains the crowd:
People starting to arrive at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.
What a great atmosphere here! @beogamusic currently on stage getting the crowd warmed up for Ed!#EdCork pic.twitter.com/y0e9S1veZd— Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) May 4, 2018
Lots of excitement here @PaircUiCha0imh...is this the best Friday ever!? We think so!!! Check out these lovely fans we bumped into earlier smack bang in the middle of the pit 👐#EdIrishTour #EdCork #EdSheerleaders #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/nWmOCmurN4— ed_sheerleaders (@Ed_Sheerleaders) May 4, 2018
Soundcheck can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield.
The @edsheeran sound checks can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield #EdCork @Ed_Sheerleaders @C103Cork @Corks96FM @fiona96fmnews @KENNYTCORK @pmessy pic.twitter.com/arv7y7Epgl— JP McNamara (@JP_Cork) May 4, 2018
All systems go from Cork city fire brigade:
We had a site visit to @PaircUiCha0imh earlier - all systems go. Stay safe this weekend #EdCork @Ed_Sheerleaders pic.twitter.com/H4869a5Ttj— corkcityfirebrigade (@CorkCityFire) May 4, 2018
