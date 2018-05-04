The Ed Weekend: Watch as Ed Sheeran takes to the stage of Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh

By Anna O'Donoghue

Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.

From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say everyone’s ed-cited.

So, as fans gear’s up for the singer’s first three shows of his Irish tour in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, we’re here to keep you updated in all the going-ons.

And he's off ...

He's on his way ...

Echoing throughout the city.

Pairc Ui Chaoimh looking picture perfect.

Fans continue to make their way (driving at 90 - sorry not, sorry).

Pairic Uí Chaoimh hits the 43000 mark.

Anne Marie takes to the stage:

Cork's Ali Sherlock makes herself at home outside the stadium.

A look at Ed's very .... green backstage bar:

Support act, Jamie Lawson is getting ready to take the stage:

Beoga entertains the crowd:

People starting to arrive at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Soundcheck can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield.

All systems go from Cork city fire brigade:

