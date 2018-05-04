The Ed Weekend: Crowds gather at Páirc Uí Chaoimh; sound check can be heard in Mayfield

Back to Discover Home

Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.

From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say everyone’s ed-cited.

So, as fans gear’s up for the singer’s first three shows of his Irish tour in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, we’re here to keep you updated in all the going-ons.

People starting to arrive at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Soundcheck can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield.

All systems go from Cork city fire brigade:
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover