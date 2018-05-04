The Ed Weekend: Crowds gather at Páirc Uí Chaoimh; sound check can be heard in Mayfield
Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.
From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say everyone’s ed-cited.
So, as fans gear’s up for the singer’s first three shows of his Irish tour in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, we’re here to keep you updated in all the going-ons.
People starting to arrive at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.
Soundcheck can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield.
The @edsheeran sound checks can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield #EdCork @Ed_Sheerleaders @C103Cork @Corks96FM @fiona96fmnews @KENNYTCORK @pmessy pic.twitter.com/arv7y7Epgl— JP McNamara (@JP_Cork) May 4, 2018
All systems go from Cork city fire brigade:
We had a site visit to @PaircUiCha0imh earlier - all systems go. Stay safe this weekend #EdCork @Ed_Sheerleaders pic.twitter.com/H4869a5Ttj— corkcityfirebrigade (@CorkCityFire) May 4, 2018
