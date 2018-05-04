The Ed Weekend: Crowds gather at Páirc Uí Chaoimh; sound check can be heard in Mayfield

Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.

From radio station’s rebranding to Ed FM to Shandon Bells chiming his hit Shape of You, it’s safe to say everyone’s ed-cited.

So, as fans gear’s up for the singer’s first three shows of his Irish tour in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, we’re here to keep you updated in all the going-ons.

People starting to arrive at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Soundcheck can be heard loud & clear from #Mayfield.

All systems go from Cork city fire brigade: