The Duchess of Sussex has a coat of arms and now everyone wants one

Back to Discover Home

Meghan Markle has just released her coat of arms and Twitter wants to join in.

Kensington Palace revealed the arms featuring two golden rays across a blue background to represent the Californian sunshine and Pacific Ocean off the coast of her home state.

The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design, Kensington Palace said, with three quills representing communication and the power of words.

The announcement got Twitter users thinking about what their own coat of arms would feature.

Some of these are perfect.

You can always count on Twitter for a great idea.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Royal, Markle, UK, Coat of Arms, Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle, Royals, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover