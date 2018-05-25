The Duchess of Sussex has a coat of arms and now everyone wants one

Meghan Markle has just released her coat of arms and Twitter wants to join in.

Kensington Palace revealed the arms featuring two golden rays across a blue background to represent the Californian sunshine and Pacific Ocean off the coast of her home state.

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design, Kensington Palace said, with three quills representing communication and the power of words.

The announcement got Twitter users thinking about what their own coat of arms would feature.

But I want my own Coat of Arms pic.twitter.com/ecwUXhMasx — Tati Ana (@hernameistaty_) May 25, 2018

Some of these are perfect.

Do you think someone already has a cat and an avenger holding up a TV showing the Netflix logo as their coat of arms or is that up for grabs? — HVR (@hollyvanreenen) May 25, 2018

Hi, when will it be my turn for a coat of arms? Put something in to show Im working class, I love @NUFC and @thebeatles. Ive been to Disneyland (or is it Disneyworld?) In Florida twice, and I've got a dog.



Actually, forget it. I'm a Geordie, we don't really bother with coats. — Geordie Ash (@Geordie_Ash) May 25, 2018

My coat of arms would be an actual coat with like 53 sleeves. — Lars (@LarsTheWanderer) May 25, 2018

My coat of arms is a woman having a nervous breakdown next to empty Starbucks cups



https://t.co/wBS880OddR — Full of Frap (@FullofFrap) May 25, 2018

Love the California poppies!!

My coat of arms would have mochi and In N Out on it. https://t.co/l7tavbzHNL — foodlibrarian (@foodlibrarian) May 25, 2018

Looking at Meghan Markle's coat of arms and wondering if I married into the royal family if they would accept my coat of arms design which would just be a challah and a cast picture of the Real Housewives Of New York — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) May 25, 2018

You can always count on Twitter for a great idea.

- Press Association