The definitive guide to adulting levels according to super proud grown-ups on Twitter

There’s some days when getting out of bed is an accomplishment let alone showering, leaving the house and having actual responsibilities.

It’s no surprise then that going from child to adult has some key milestones – and they’re not connected to age.

We scoured Twitter to fathom out just what the levels were from some super proud grown-ups who are making their way in the world.

Adulting Level 1: Salad, internships and basic preparation skills

Adulting Level 2: Advance preparation skills and cooking

Adulting Level 3: Looking after others and some personal admin

Adulting Level 4: Spreadsheets, oil changes and proper household tasks done

Adulting Level 5: Debts under control and household tasks done personally

Adulting Level 6: Multitasking and getting to bed at a decent time

Adulting Level 7: Advanced cooking and big-ish purchases

Adulting Level 8: Taking enjoyment in everyday objects and skills

Adulting Level 9: Hosting big family meals

Adulting Level 10: Buying houses and researching important buys, being super-organised

And it doesn’t stop there…

Adulting Level 72: Major success with the washing machine

And some things are just peak adulting
