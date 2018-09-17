The dedicated owners who kept their pets close when fleeing Florence aftermath

Flood waters are continuing to rise and rain is still falling in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in the US.

As the deadly storm makes its way further inland, some people who initially stayed put are having to move to higher ground.

As these pictures show, dedicated pet owners were keeping a tight hold of their furry friends throughout their ordeal.

Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, North Carolina, cradles his dog Lucky as they await rescue on top of a stranded van.

(Steve Helber/AP)

A woman secures her dog with a lead as they leave a flooded home in Lumberton, North Carolina.

(Gerry Broome/AP)

Dog Brownie was evacuated along with owner Dana Taylor and her children from the neighbourhood of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

(David Goldman/AP)

Wrapped in a towel, Lougie and his owner Cynthia Capers were evacuated by police as their neighbourhood began to flood.

(David Goldman/AP)

Robert Simmons Jr and his kitten Survivor were rescued in New Bern on September 14.

(Andrew Carter/The News & Observer/AP)

Fluffy little Bodie and owner Roger Hedgepeth were helped by the US Coastguard in Lumberton.

(Gerry Broome/AP)

In another trip, Susan Hedgepeth and dog Cooper are helped by the coastguard and moved to higher ground.

(Gerry Broome/AP)

Cat Sasha, in a carrybox, was among those being relocated by boat, along with owner Kevin Know, as flood waters rose in New Bern, North Carolina.

(Allen G Breed/AP)

Those conducting ongoing rescues know “pets are family too” and include animals in their rescue tally

.@USCoastGuard 5th District aviation #SearchAndRescue crews rescued 67 people and 12 pets in #NorthCarolina on Sunday in the aftermath of #HurricaneFlorence and continue to patrol the skies. pic.twitter.com/BJIAhMBeaO — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) September 17, 2018

A pregnant women, 15 adults, 4 kids and 2 cats were rescued by a Missouri Fire Department's search & rescue team and Paratroopers of the 189th CSSB, 82nd Airborne Division.#MilitaryResponse; #DoDResponse; #ArmyhurricaneFlorence; #ArmyHurricaneResponse; #HurEvac2018 pic.twitter.com/kZWU7RIB8q — All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) September 17, 2018

- Press Association