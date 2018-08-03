The debate about which cover versions beat the original just got reignited

Any debate about a cover song which is better than the original gravitates towards two artists – Jeff Buckley and Sinead O’Connor.

But what about if those musicians were benched for the discussion.

That’s the caveat journalist Josh Greenman weaved into his tweet calling for people to “name a cover that’s better than the original”.

Name a cover that's better than the original, and you're not allowed to mention Jeff Buckley or Sinead O'Connor. — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) August 2, 2018

All of a sudden you’ve got Johnny Cash, Bjork, Amy Winehouse, The Lemonheads and Joe Cocker being nominated for the honour.

Tainted Love by Soft Cell, obviously. https://t.co/5UqR4mKkGK — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) August 3, 2018

Johnny Cash's Hurt is breathtaking. I may be biased because I love all things Johnny but theres just so much more pain and emotion in his version than in the NIN version.https://t.co/jOUsjgFusN — Frizz - Space Force Commander of the SSV Normandy. (@bringonthesong) August 3, 2018

Indigo Girls cover of Dire Straits’ Romeo & Juliet — Josh Anderson (@anderson_j) August 3, 2018

The Hendrix version of All Along the Watchtower. — Maudie Stokes (@MaudieStokes43) August 3, 2018

No disrespect to Simon and Garfunkel, but Disturbed’s Sound of Silence is eery and incredible. — Jacob Messing (@Jacob_Messing) August 3, 2018

Baker Street by Foo Fighters. It also has the distinction of being the least-known best cover ever. — Paul Vigna (@paulvigna) August 2, 2018

Some people were aware that their lyrical pick was going to set them up for a barrage of questioning.

Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal



*ducks incoming fire* https://t.co/VK50C1YAcl — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) August 3, 2018

As a Beatles freak I know this is sacrilege, but Joe Cocker’s ‘With a Little Help from My Friends.’ https://t.co/1aC8YxJezz — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 3, 2018

Radiohead's cover of Joy Division's 'Ceremony.' @mikeshara is gonna kill me for that, but the song needs to be faster & more aggressive, and Thom Yorke saw that. — Scott Terrio (@ScottTerrioHMA) August 3, 2018

I’m afraid to list all my favorite Glee songs because I don’t want a mob in my mentions but Glee outsold several times and that’s the truth... https://t.co/xlqCx0mTfv — Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 3, 2018

Curiously many people were discovering that some of their favourite tracks were covers in the first place.

I’m hugely intrigued by covers. Have been since I found out that Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now wasn’t original (mid-90s - yes took me ten years). #mind #blown — Jason Waller (@JasonMWaller) August 3, 2018

...which I did not know was a cover until about 10 years after that TH album first came out. Ah, youth. #smh — Denis Haskin (@ConstantOrbit) August 3, 2018

Marvin Gaye's I heard it through the grapevine.



(Ah you didn't you know it was a cover of Gladys Knight and the Pips!) https://t.co/LhQkAdraZy — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, there was a side debate about Whitney Houston’s take on Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You.

NO! She ruined Dolly's version. — Marion McLean (@MarionIMcLean) August 3, 2018

Dolly Parton even said she liked Whitney singing her song. 😊 — . (@DucksInnaRow) August 3, 2018

She said she loved it cause it made her so much more money.🤣🤣 I like her style. — Deebee Daydreamer (@DeebeeInTheSky) August 3, 2018

Some uber-fans were championing their artist of choice as nailing any song they performed and making it better than the original.

ill be there by mariah carey

without you by mariah carey

open arms by mariah carey

the beautiful ones by mariah carey

against all odds by mariah carey

bring on the heartbreak by mariah carey

i wanna know what love is by mariah carey

one more try by mariah carey https://t.co/Nrqqux7SVe — 💋 (@chaserojo) August 3, 2018

Kylie - The Locomotion

Kylie - There Must Be An Angel

Kylie - Copacabana

Kylie - Help

Kylie - Tears On My Pillow

Kylie - Celebration

Kylie - Love Is The Drug

Kylie - Give Me Just A Little More Time

Kylie - Bette Davis Eyes

Kylie - Night Fever

Kylie - Need You Tonight https://t.co/n8DbUWkglx — Dame Lady Jaz OBE (@ladyjazmana) August 3, 2018

Essentially it came down to two choices, and this guy nailed the consensus in one tweet.

Hendrix, all along the watchtower, and its not remotely close. My runner up is hurt by johnny cash https://t.co/NUqYhmi49l — 27 Days (@HodgeUMah) August 3, 2018

We now need a Twitter world cup of cover songs to make it official – here’s looking at you Richard Osman.

- Press Association