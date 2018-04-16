The cutest proposal happened this weekend with the help of Cork’s Shandon Bells
One of Cork’s most notable landmarks, The Shandon Bells, overlooks the city from the north side of the rebel capital.
For the residents of Lavitt's Quay in the city centre, it’s a building that greets them every morning as they open their curtains.
But the view was a bit different for one resident over the weekend as her boyfriend Ian told her that something was happening at the top of the building.
Through a pair of binoculars, Niamh spotted this sign, held up by her friends and family.
Thankfully after all that effort she said yes! ❤️💍Huge congratulations to Ian and Niamh. They live on Lavitts Quay and after Ian told her something was happening atop Shandon Tower, she looked through binoculars and saw the banner held up by their families😁 Fab!!! #proposal #shesaidyes #shandon#engagement
The staff of the Shandon Bells visitor experience at St Anne’s Church helped Ian pull off the proposal and took to Instagram to reassure us that she said YES!
