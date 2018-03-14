The Cork man behind that Salah chant is back with some tunes for Munster Rugby

Remember Kevin Murphy? He was a Liverpool fan from Cork who shot to fame with a chant about a few Anfield superstars.

Well, it turns out Kevin is also a Munster fan and he has been recruited by the province as their new Chant Consultant.

And it has to be said, he has written a few belters.

From 'Murray, Murray, Murray' set to Abba's Money, Money, Money, to 'Oh Mahony' set to Mandy by Barry Manilow,.

If that doesn't fire Conor Murray and Peter O'Mahony up the for the rest of the season, nothing will!

Two other Munster stars get the chant-treatment, with 'I Need a Zebo' set the tune of Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out for a Hero' and the instant classic 'When You Play Tyler Bleyendaal'. set to Ronan Keating's When You Say Nothing at All.

Kevin is joined by the Munster Supporters Club Choir and we are certain the Thomond Park faithful will be booming out the chants in no time.

Although Dougie Howlett didn't seem too impressed...