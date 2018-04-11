'The Chase' host Bradley Walsh rapping God's Plan is the best thing you'll see today

You may know him best for hosting hit tv show The Chase or his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street but this time 'Bradders' has swapped his quizmaster duties for some lip syncing and he nails it, writes Sally Gorman.

No stranger to the screen or lip syncing for that matter, Walsh has graced his 472k Instagram followers with the perfect rendition of Drake's God's Plan and it is epic.

Just recently, the telly host has started posting the lip syncs on his way to work and they have been going down a treat with fans but this one is definitely the best so far.

It can't get much better than the Dad of two yelling “what a cool vibe” before finishing out the verse...or can it?

This morning he took on Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and it is definitely a close second, he could have given Freddie Mercury a run for his money eh?

One thing's for sure though, we can't wait for more of #braddersbangerz!
