'The Chase' host Bradley Walsh rapping God's Plan is the best thing you'll see today

You may know him best for hosting hit tv show The Chase or his role as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street but this time 'Bradders' has swapped his quizmaster duties for some lip syncing and he nails it, writes Sally Gorman.

No stranger to the screen or lip syncing for that matter, Walsh has graced his 472k Instagram followers with the perfect rendition of Drake's God's Plan and it is epic.

Just recently, the telly host has started posting the lip syncs on his way to work and they have been going down a treat with fans but this one is definitely the best so far.

Watching Bradley Walsh singing God's plan on insta has to be one of the best things I've ever seen — shannon warrington (@Shannonpaige0) April 9, 2018

Bradley Walsh saying “what a cool vibe” while listening to God’s Plan has genuinely touched my soul, I’m a happier person in general now — Chloe. (@yoitschlomo) April 10, 2018

Bradley Walsh is the best thing that's happened to Instagram in a long time — Tegrin (@tegan078) April 11, 2018

It can't get much better than the Dad of two yelling “what a cool vibe” before finishing out the verse...or can it?

This morning he took on Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and it is definitely a close second, he could have given Freddie Mercury a run for his money eh?

One thing's for sure though, we can't wait for more of #braddersbangerz!