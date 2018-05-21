The cast of Derry Girls to take on Crystal Maze game show

A range of celebrity contestants for Channel 4's 'Crystal Maze' have been announced ... including some of our favourite students from Co Derry.

The series of new episodes will include a 'Derry Girls' special, with cast members Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and their team captain Saoirse-Monica Jackson upping the 1990s nostalgia.

Nicola Coughlan confirmed the news on Twitter, telling fans to "prepare yourselves".

It is true, there will be a #DerryGirls Crystal Maze special, prepare yourselves https://t.co/rKm1TxmUCt — Nicola YES Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 21, 2018

Maze Master Richard Ayoade will guide the girls (and English cousin James) through the Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they take on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals.

The teams will then swap their crystals for time inside the iconic Crystal Dome.

We hope the team will play in character as Erin, Michelle, Orla, Clare, and James.

Celebrities tackling the Maze in other episodes include Countdown’s Rachel Riley, TV personality and author Katie Price, and internet star Alfie Deyes.

The Crystal Maze celebrity specials begin in June on Channel 4.