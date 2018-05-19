The Captain America meme sits you down and talks you through your problems

So, you like memes? Well, this one’s a doozy, and it starts with just that word – so.

The meme is inspired by a scene in Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming in which Captain America speaks to Peter Parker’s class through a video – saying “so, you got detention” as he takes a seat backwards-style on a stool.

These 11 recreations of the scene range from the sublime to the even more sublime.

1. This one deals with insomnia

So.



You stayed up til 4am again. pic.twitter.com/6FoMhb4YbP — juliet (@queerschtein) May 15, 2018

2. This one may inspire you to clap

So.



No one told you life was gonna be this way... pic.twitter.com/u49fQeNAyz — Emerald Demond (@EmeraldDemond) May 16, 2018

3. This one is meta

So, you got your arm glued to a chair. pic.twitter.com/lcZEhVKbku — Karto Destare (@Karto1989) May 15, 2018

4. This one deals with internet problems

So.

You read the comments section. pic.twitter.com/chuWIGXNup — NormalBoots (@NormalBoots) May 15, 2018

5. This one delves deeper into the Marvel universe

so



YOU WANNA HAVE A ROUSING DISCUSSION ABOUT TRUTH, HONOR, PATRIOTISM? pic.twitter.com/zwCoU18PHh — caity | sees hemsworth/holland in 35 days (@marveljedi) May 15, 2018

6. This one references a meme from the Simpsons

So,



You call them Steamed Hams, despite the fact that they are obviously grilled. pic.twitter.com/uEVJgdxRTf — MasterTP10 (@MasterTP1) May 16, 2018

7. And so does this one

So



You purchased fast food and disguised it as your own cooking pic.twitter.com/nG2d7swJxc — Cris @ Anime NEXT (@roundabaoth) May 15, 2018

8. This one is from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away

So



You were caught without the high ground pic.twitter.com/yyL81BizPb — Waleed @BRIDE THARJA ILY (@ItsaMeWaleed) May 15, 2018

9. But this one references more recent events

So....



You heard YANNY instead of LAUREL.... pic.twitter.com/wqgR2qq1y1 — MissShadowLovely 🖤 (@MsShadowLovely) May 16, 2018

10. This one takes copyright seriously

So



You didn't credit the artist pic.twitter.com/ALtn4R2rpf — Nomad // Maxim Isaac (@OneTrickNomad) May 15, 2018

11. While this one takes inspiration from Bikini Bottom

So



Ya like kickin' BUTTS, do ya?! WELL WE'LL SHOW YOU, OLD MAN!! pic.twitter.com/cQLff2edVR — Kal's Kingdom (@KALSKingdom) May 15, 2018

What meme would be complete without the world of Spongebob Squarepants getting involved?

- Press Association