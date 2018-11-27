The biggest Harry Potter convention to date is coming to Dublin

The biggest Harry Potter convention Ireland has ever seen is coming to Dublin.

After the success of the first Dublin Wizard Con, which took place earlier this month at the Red Cow Moran Hotel, orgainsers have decided moved next year’s to the RDS.

Taking place on July 13 and 14 of next year, the convention will feature the most magic we’ve ever seen before.

From enchanted escape rooms to a marauders map treasure hunts, students from all houses will be able to take part in game shows, Wizard Bingo, the House Cup, cosplay contests and workshops throughout the day.

There will also be magic alley market where students of Hogwarts can take a stroll amongst the wondrous and magical stalls.

And after the day’s events, celebrations will take place with a Yule Ball for witches and wizards.

Tickets for Dublin Wizard Con are on sale now here.

The convention has also partnered with three charities and will be donating part of the proceeds to Barnardos, Pieta House and Dog's Trust.