The Big Bang Theory cast send lovely message to Dublin boy with cancer
24/01/2019 - 16:38:00Back to TV Discover Home
The parents of a four-year-old who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour last year have said they are "crying with happiness" after the cast of The Big Bang Theory sent their son a special message.
Four-year-old Oscar Keogh was diagnosed with the rare brain tumour called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, which cannot be treated or operated on, in January last year.
Oscar is a massive fan of The Big Bang Theory and his mother Yavanna reached out to Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, to tell her about her son's love for the show.
She has asked the actress for an autograph but what she received on top of that was three videos for Oscar, including one of all of The Big Bang Theory cast declaring their love for her little boy.
View this post on Instagram
Oscar has some new friends!! 🥰🥰 We’re all crying with happiness 😭❤️ Thank you SO much to the incredible @themelissarauch who saw our message last week explaining that Oscar was obsessed with @bigbangtheory_cbs and absolutely in love with her character Bernadette. We asked for an autograph, she kindly offered to do a video and even took the time to read our blog post. She’s such an incredible person and sent us THREE videos including this one with all the cast (we’re keeping the other two just for us)! They’re all incredible and Oscar is OVER THE MOON!!! Magic can be real and this is proof!! ❤️❤️🥰🥰 Thank you @themelissarauch @kaleycuoco @sanctionedjohnnygalecki @therealjimparsons @missmayim @kunalkarmanayyar and thank you to all of you who helped make sure Melissa saw our message!💛 #dipg #dipgawareness
Yavanna shared one of the videos to her Instagram account and expressed her thanks to the cast.
She posted alongside the video: "We’re all crying with happiness 😭❤️ Thank you SO much to the incredible @themelissarauch who saw our message last week explaining that Oscar was obsessed with @bigbangtheory_cbs and absolutely in love with her character Bernadette. We asked for an autograph, she kindly offered to do a video and even took the time to read our blog post. She’s such an incredible person and sent us THREE videos including this one with all the cast (we’re keeping the other two just for us)! They’re all incredible and Oscar is OVER THE MOON!!! Magic can be real and this is proof!!"
View this post on Instagram
2018 was the most terrible year imaginable. And yet somehow we fear the coming year more. We dread to start it, not knowing where it will end. The past year has taken every ounce of our being. It has broken us over and over. But it has also shown us the meaning of life. The true meaning of love. The kindness of family and equally the kindness of strangers. The mind and bodies ability to drown and swim at the same time. To be exhausted but keep going. We are shells of ourselves but I’m so proud of how we have lived this year. We love each other more than ever. Each day is a self contained gift and that’s how we chose to live this year and how we will live next year. Today will be incredibly hard but we won’t waste it. Thank you for sharing our journey and for your unfailing kindness and generosity. In our worst time when a lot of days we hate the world, you have reminded us that there is still so much good in it. So I hope you end 2018 well. Make memories. Do nothing or everything. Just live and know the value of it. And if like us you are struggling, please don’t do so alone.
Join the conversation - comment here