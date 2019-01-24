The Big Bang Theory cast send lovely message to Dublin boy with cancer

The parents of a four-year-old who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour last year have said they are "crying with happiness" after the cast of The Big Bang Theory sent their son a special message.

The Big Bang Theory cast members.

Four-year-old Oscar Keogh was diagnosed with the rare brain tumour called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, which cannot be treated or operated on, in January last year.

Oscar is a massive fan of The Big Bang Theory and his mother Yavanna reached out to Melissa Rauch, who plays Bernadette, to tell her about her son's love for the show.

She has asked the actress for an autograph but what she received on top of that was three videos for Oscar, including one of all of The Big Bang Theory cast declaring their love for her little boy.

Yavanna shared one of the videos to her Instagram account and expressed her thanks to the cast.

She posted alongside the video: "We’re all crying with happiness 😭❤️ Thank you SO much to the incredible @themelissarauch who saw our message last week explaining that Oscar was obsessed with @bigbangtheory_cbs and absolutely in love with her character Bernadette. We asked for an autograph, she kindly offered to do a video and even took the time to read our blog post. She’s such an incredible person and sent us THREE videos including this one with all the cast (we’re keeping the other two just for us)! They’re all incredible and Oscar is OVER THE MOON!!! Magic can be real and this is proof!!"