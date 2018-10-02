The best spooky events taking place across the country this Halloween

How does it still only feel like last week we were basking in the 20-plus degree heat of summer?

Fast forward to what definitely hasn't felt like three months and the crisp October air has well and truly gripped us with scarves and jackets already coming out of the wardrobe for Autumn.

And with the beginning of October comes the stacks of Halloween decorations to tempt the little ones during the Sunday shop and remind us that Oíche Samhain is just around the corner.

Here are events taking place across the country this Halloween for the tots, the teens, mam and dad and the 20-something-year-olds struggling to adult.

The Nightmare Realm

The Nightmare Realm is back at the RDS in Dublin from October 5 to November 3.

The walkthrough Halloween event casts you in the lead role of your very own horror experience.

Those brave enough can try out the all-new Witches Children event which is the most disturbing yet!

This is one is strictly adults and teens only.

Farmaphobia

Farmaphobia scream park is back for its 10th year in Navan, Co Meath.

Voted Best Independent European Attraction at ScareCon, Farmphobia consists of five scare attractions with lots of other events taking place around the farm, guaranteeing a unique and great and different night out.

The scare park's favourites, Demented dollies, Mortuary Drawer and Scarettraction return with some new twists this year.

Farmaphobia is recommended for over 16’s, however, younger teenage visitors 13 years or over may attend with an accompanying adult.

Halloween Happenings at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park, Kildare

Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park hosts its now infamous Halloween Happenings for seven spooky days from Saturday, October 27 to Friday, November 2, 2018.

Lots of ghastly ghouls and terrifying treats are in store including Haunted Holograms, Terror Train Trips, Terror Treasure Hunts and the Funky Forest.

Fancy dress is optional.

Parent discretion is advised for younger children.

Dare to Scare at Wells House, Co Wexford

The Dare to Scare Tour returns to Wells House in Co Wexford on October 30.

Join the ghouls of Wells on a scary journey through the estate where you will explore the basement of the house and the mysteries within.

Hear the whispers of the night as you delve into darkness and learn all about the gruesome stories of the past.

Family-friendly tour.

Haunted Spooktacular, Co Meath

The Haunted Spooktacular horror farm returns to Kells, Co Meath this Halloween.

Haunted Spooktacular is Ireland’s first horrifying adult scare attraction now in its 14th year.

Team Spooktacular are preparing to crank up the fear to the extreme for 2018 and make it their scariest one yet including all new attractions.

Haunted Spooktacular runs on October 19 and 20 and then from October 26 through to October 31.

Adults and teenagers only.

Samhain Tours at the GAA Museum, Dublin

A magic show, a tour of Croke Park and photo opportunities with the famous Sam and Liam cups returns to the GAA Museum this Halloween from October 26 to October 30.

The GAA Museum is marking the ancient Irish festival of Samhain with the special family event – Magic at the Museum – this Halloween.

The GAA Museum will be celebrating Samhain by inviting families to take part in a unique experience which includes a stadium tour and a child-friendly, Samhain-themed magic show.

Halloween tours at Wicklow's Historic Gaol

There are two options this year at Wicklow's Historic Gaol.

The fancy dress Spooktacular Tour for the kids runs from October 29 to October 31 with a prize for the best dressed each day.

For the adults, there are two different events running on two different days.

Dare to discover evidence of those spirits who wander the corridors and cells of Wicklow’s Historic Gaol in the Paranormal Investigation with PRI on October 27.

All participants must 18 years or older.

Experience the compelling story of life in Wicklow Gaol since the early 1700’s in the dark during the Gaol's night tour on October 28.

Adults only.

Spooktacular Boo! at Dublin Zoo

The annual Halloween Spooktacular Boo at Dublin Zoo takes place on Wednesday, October 31.

To celebrate the festivities, Dublin Zoo transformed the exotic Kaziranga Forest Trail into a festive pumpkin patch where Upali, the new bull elephant and the female elephants had great fun smashing pumpkins.

Family-friendly event.

Photo: dublinzoo.ie.

Loftus Hall, Wexford

Loftus Hall is sharing with the public, stories, scares, theatrics and all things that go bump in the night from October 27 to November 4.

There are four different types of tour available to book:

The over five's Halloween tour runs daily at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. it is a family friendly Halloween themed tour of Loftus Hall that has some colourful characters leading you through the ground floor of Loftus Hall.

The over 12's Halloween tour runs later in the afternoon with a little more emphasis on the spooky goings-on for those aged 12 and over.

The over 15's Halloween tour runs in the evening time and it notches up the scares for the braver teens and adults.

The infamous adult only Halloween tours are running over three nights this Halloween season on October 27, 28 and 31.

Cork Ghost Tour

Cork Ghost Tours is a walking tour of the Rebel city revealing its surprising history with an unusual and honest slant on Cork.

The tour is interactive, factual and comic and is the perfect mix of educational and fun with the added activity of gattin' included.

Enjoy a drink on the route, in two quirky little pubs, Pat Buckley’s Bar and The Friary.

Belfast Halloween Monster Mash and Fireworks Display

Belfast's annual Halloween Monster Mash and Fireworks Display at the Titanic Slipways on Wednesday, October 31.

The Slipways, in Belfast's Titanic Quarter, will come alive and little ghouls and spooky skeletons of all ages are invited to come along in their scariest costumes.

Wicked workshops, creepy crafts, monster rides, scary street performers, live music and a range of sweet treats, candies and hot food are all on offer on the day.

The fireworks display will begin at approximately 8pm, lasting for 15 minutes.

- Digital Desk