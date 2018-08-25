The awkward moment when Sky News reports that the Pope is in England
Pope Francis has landed on our shores as part of his Irish tour.
So far, he has visited Áras an Uachtaráin, where he was greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, before making his way to Dublin Castle, to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
News stations all over the world have been documenting his every move on their channels during the historic visit, so much so, Sky News is convinced that he’s in England.
Well, according to their graphics …
Apparently according to Sky News Dublin is in England 😳 pic.twitter.com/TKMdYlkq0I— Rebel (@Rebeltunes1916) August 25, 2018
Pope moves Dublin to England in new twist on border issues . pic.twitter.com/ARMUi8W25N— peter garbett #FBPE (@peter_garbett) August 25, 2018
It’s a miracle! Sky News reporting that Pope Francis is in Dublin and England at exactly the same time!!!! This guys is a real mover. #skynews #England #Ireland #dublin #PapalVisit #popefrancis #onemantwoplaces pic.twitter.com/dsbYJDW8WD— Alastair Waite (@newinnman) August 25, 2018
Sky think the Pope is in England!! Hi there....we are a Republic! Seperate country 🇮🇪📺 #popeinireland #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/NXXw1ppoKt— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) August 25, 2018
Dear @SkyNews please note that #PopeFrancis is in Ireland not England! #popeInIreland pic.twitter.com/Sw5LORC8av— Mark Russell (@markrusselluk) August 25, 2018
🙄 Sky News #PopeInIreland pic.twitter.com/f8qsUQU1wt— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) August 25, 2018
Apparently he’s not #popeinireland, according to sky news he’s #popeinengland pic.twitter.com/VQ2T00gO77
— Conor O'Byrne (@conorobyrne) August 25, 2018
80,000 pilgrims are currently making their way to Croke Park for an evening of musical entertainment as part of World Meeting of Families (WMOF) 2018, where Pope Francis will be attending.
