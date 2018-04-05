The awkward moment when RTÉ radio guest is asked to leave the studio

Now we've heard awkward radio interviews in the past but this has to be the first time we've heard someone get up and leave a studio in the middle of her interview.

This morning on the Ryan Tubridy Show presented by Dave Fanning, guest Ruth Jones co-creator and star of BBC hit Gavin and Stacey was interrupted by a BBC receptionist who told her to abandon the interview as someone else needed to use the space.

When Dave asked was there a little hesitation when he addressed her as Ruth Jones MBE, Ruth responded saying, 'I'm hesitating because somebody is telling me to get out of the studio'.

'The most unfriendly BBC receptionist I think I've ever come across'.

Thrown by the interruption, Ruth apologised to Dave through fits of laughter for having to cut the interview short.

Ruth Jones was speaking to Dave Fanning this morning about her new novel 'Never Greener', and working with James Corden.