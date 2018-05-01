The Avengers reading mean tweets is as harsh and funny as you'd expect

Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live is a long-running segment with a simple premise

For those who don't know, a bunch of celebrities read out the mean things people have said about them on Twitter.

Jimmy Kimmel's show has been featuring a bunch of skits with the cast of Avengers: Infinity War, so naturally he got them to jump on the Mean Tweets bandwagon.

Some of them, are particularly harsh - like one tweet to Chris Evans (aka Captain America) which reads:

"Perhaps Chris Evans is in truth a great actor but he plays Captain America like he's a big dumb hunk of s**t."

Harsh. Yet still kind of funny.

The segment is so popular, even Irish celeb Bosco has taken part in it.