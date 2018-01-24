The alternative Electric Picnic line-up that offers the very best of Ireland

Electric Picnic may be over six months away, but tickets for the country’s most popular festival which are on sale in March, will quickly sell-out, writes Breda Graham.

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a pair of tickets, you are in for a treat of a weekend this September with an already star-studded line-up that only has more to come.

But the Electric Picnic line-up that has everyone talking as of late is Twitter user @seancholm take on the popular festival’s most anticipated acts.

Some of the acts in this alternative take include a DJ set from Conor McGregor, a rendition of Irish rebel songs from the Dublin Gospel Choir, The Wiggles, Linda Martin and Druids.

The Boom take to the stage as part of their reunion tour and The 8th Amendment make an appearance during the farewell tour.

The Taoiseach himself is to make his debut fashion showcase with multi-coloured socks tipped to make an appearance.

Other acts include Angry Café Owner on Facebook, Yer Da, Humans of the Sesh, Chicago West, De Valera’s Corpse and Susi Grant.

If there was ever a line-up to portray good ’ol Ireland and the best of its eventful happenings over the last year, this is it to a tee.