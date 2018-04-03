The 6 emotional stages of going back to work after the long Easter weekend

After four glorious days of holiday, it’s time for most of us to drag ourselves back into work.

If you have a job with standard hours, chances are you’ve been indulging since Thursday night. This is a long time to fill with wine and chocolate, and we can only hope you loved every second of it.

The highs may be high – but this means that the lows are going to be low. Going back to work is a pretty devastating inevitability, but don’t worry: You’re not alone. Everyone is going through the same emotional stages of getting back to the grind.

1. Confusion

When you realise the four-day bank holiday weekend is well and truly over. #backtowork pic.twitter.com/M6cy8cMcNT — Reka Agopcsa (@rekaago) April 3, 2018

Your alarm goes off and you wake up feeling groggy. The first emotion you experience is pure confusion. Why is this happening to you? Why are you being roused from your slumber when you’ve spent the last four days enjoying a lie in?

Most importantly: Why do bad things happen to good people?

2. Anger

Live footage of me in the office #backtowork pic.twitter.com/bkVaqHh0vD — David Nguyen (@fiddledeeedeee) April 3, 2018

Once you’ve stopped bargaining with yourself and realised that yes, you do actually have to go back to work, the anger hits.

You had a great four days at home – why is the man trying to bring you down by sending you back to the office? There’s got to be someone you can write a complaint to, or at least someone you can send some dirty looks to.

3. Sadness

Anger doesn’t last long, and is soon replaced with deep feelings of woe. Not to sound totally overdramatic, but many of us have been spending our commutes trying not to burst into tears.

Why is life so unfair? Why can’t you spend all of your time on holiday?

4. Panic

Bank holidays are over, time to go #backtowork. I'm fine with that, honestly ... pic.twitter.com/GicuZaCChE — Jack Clarke (@DisgruntledBS) April 3, 2018

Next up on this rollercoaster of emotions is sheer panic. You’ve spent the past four days killing off some brain cells with a little help from sugar and alcohol -how are you going to pretend to be a functioning member of society?

Worse still; what if you’ve totally forgotten how to do your job? That’s going to make things very awkward for you.

5. Apathy

I don't seem to be moving very fast today.... #backtowork pic.twitter.com/5EbMakwOlz — Rebecca (@BeccaBarberella) April 3, 2018

Sure, you might not remember exactly how to do your job, but when the panic passes you stop caring so much. Let’s face it, after four days of Easter shenanigans, your brain isn’t quite moving as quickly as it normally does.

Most people will be stocking up on coffee and taking double the amount of time booting up their computer this morning, and that’s OK – you don’t have to move at a lightning pace right away.

6. Hope

Yes most of us are #backtowork today, but it is only a four day working week on this occasion. The next weekend will be sooner — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) April 3, 2018

After you’ve gone through this rollercoaster of different emotions, you come to the realisation that you only have to get through a four day week. Maybe things aren’t so bad after all?

Even though you might be sitting at your desk feeling the after-effects of a weekend of eating chocolate and living in the pub, a four day week is totally manageable. You’ve got this.

Plus, there are not one but two bank holiday weekends next month, when you can do it all over again.