That's gotta stink - Tyrone town covered in slurry after tank spillage

The road to Croker has just got much more slippy for this tiny Tyrone town after a slurry truck spilled and destroyed everything in sight.

The residents of Aughnacloy were in for a shock this morning after a slurry truck spillage covered everything from shops, cars, buildings, and even windows.

Slurry spraying in Aughnacloy this morning. Some mess this has left outside our office. #disgrace #Nolan pic.twitter.com/TYpURKb0jv — butcheryexcellence (@BEScheme) August 30, 2018

On the plus side, thank god it's not hot anymore - imagine the smell if it were.

Moore Street in the town has been completely closed to traffic, while businesses have been reporting on Facebook that they will remain closed over health and safety concerns.

Definitely not the best thing to meet when your off to do your local shop.

Header Picture: Rhonda Montgomery