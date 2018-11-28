'That’s a shockin’ holy wind': People are sharing their experience of #StormDiana

Back to Discover Home

Storm Diana is passing over Ireland, bringing with her winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

An Orange wind warning is in place for many coastal counties, with heavy rain expected to fall as well.

The warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will remain in place until midday, but still, it'll give us plenty to talk about for the next few days.

Here's what people are saying about Storm Diana online.

View this post on Instagram

#StormDiana brewing....

A post shared by Sasha Sykes (@sashasykes) on

View this post on Instagram

Dirty Diana nah... #stormdiana

A post shared by Barbara Pender (@cecebloom12) on

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover