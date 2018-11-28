'That’s a shockin’ holy wind': People are sharing their experience of #StormDiana

Storm Diana is passing over Ireland, bringing with her winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

An Orange wind warning is in place for many coastal counties, with heavy rain expected to fall as well.

Water kissing the quayside in the city centre in #Cork. Thankfully, high tide has passed with only minor spot flooding on the streets. #StormDiana @rtenews pic.twitter.com/6S0u3H7N0u — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) November 28, 2018

The warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will remain in place until midday, but still, it'll give us plenty to talk about for the next few days.

Here's what people are saying about Storm Diana online.

Diana isn’t a very menacing name for a storm is it 🤔#StormDiana — jojo3970 (@joanneskowronek) November 28, 2018

One thing abt living on the South coast - you get to preview the weather for the rest of Ireland.



Today, Lads? Stay the feck in bed #StormDiana — Joe O’Shea (@josefoshea) November 28, 2018

My flight cancelled. Electricity flickering and looks like one of our trees about to go. Incredible gusts. #StormDiana #Cork pic.twitter.com/hTtDuJJEEP — Paula Cogan (@PaulaCogan1) November 28, 2018