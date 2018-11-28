'That’s a shockin’ holy wind': People are sharing their experience of #StormDiana
Storm Diana is passing over Ireland, bringing with her winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.
An Orange wind warning is in place for many coastal counties, with heavy rain expected to fall as well.
Water kissing the quayside in the city centre in #Cork. Thankfully, high tide has passed with only minor spot flooding on the streets. #StormDiana @rtenews pic.twitter.com/6S0u3H7N0u— Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) November 28, 2018
The warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will remain in place until midday, but still, it'll give us plenty to talk about for the next few days.
Here's what people are saying about Storm Diana online.
Diana isn’t a very menacing name for a storm is it 🤔#StormDiana— jojo3970 (@joanneskowronek) November 28, 2018
One thing abt living on the South coast - you get to preview the weather for the rest of Ireland.— Joe O’Shea (@josefoshea) November 28, 2018
Today, Lads? Stay the feck in bed #StormDiana
Jeez that’s a shockin’ holy wind. #StormDiana— 🎄Aoife Nollaig🎄 (@LittleMissAoife) November 28, 2018
The prom in Tramore 9.ooam #StormDiana pic.twitter.com/chFh6Hi2zp— Declan power (@Declanpower13) November 28, 2018
My flight cancelled. Electricity flickering and looks like one of our trees about to go. Incredible gusts. #StormDiana #Cork pic.twitter.com/hTtDuJJEEP— Paula Cogan (@PaulaCogan1) November 28, 2018
Pasha is unimpressed with #StormDiana #WoofWednesday She hopes everyone has checked their gates & fences and all furries are warm dry and safe #dogsarefamily #dogs pic.twitter.com/ag0hc46yVi— A Muttley Crew (@AMuttleyCrew) November 28, 2018
