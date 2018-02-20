Terminally ill Emma Hannigan reaches number one in book charts after Irish authors rally together

In a blog post on Friday afternoon, bestselling Irish author Emma Hannigan revealed on that her long-term battle with breast cancer has become terminal.

“The conversation I never wanted to have has been said,” she began.

“My medical team have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted.

“To say that I’m heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it”.

Since the post was published Irish authors, such as Marian Keyes, Melissa Hill and Carmel Harrington have rallied together in a bid to get her new book, Letters to my Daughters to number one in the Irish book charts.

And it worked!

One of Ireland's biggest booksellers, Dubray Books announced the news on Twitter today, adding that are donating our profits from the book to the Irish Cancer Society.

The Book Centre, who have branches in Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford, have also announced that they will follow suit.

The campaign has been lead using the tag #LetterstoMyDaughters - a place where Hannigan’s fans and peers have also been leaving her messages of support.

By Anna O'Donoghue

