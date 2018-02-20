Terminally ill Emma Hannigan reaches number one in book charts after Irish authors rally together

In a blog post on Friday afternoon, bestselling Irish author Emma Hannigan revealed on that her long-term battle with breast cancer has become terminal.

“The conversation I never wanted to have has been said,” she began.

“My medical team have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted.

“To say that I’m heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it”.

Since the post was published Irish authors, such as Marian Keyes, Melissa Hill and Carmel Harrington have rallied together in a bid to get her new book, Letters to my Daughters to number one in the Irish book charts.

And it worked!

One of Ireland's biggest booksellers, Dubray Books announced the news on Twitter today, adding that are donating our profits from the book to the Irish Cancer Society.

Look who's our no. 1! Heartfelt thanks to all who put #LetterstomyDaughters there - we are donating our profits from it to @BreastCancerIre as @MsEmmaHannigan is their ambassador.

It is now reprinting but we will have more next week. Pre-order here: https://t.co/tx9OEdoaQn pic.twitter.com/Mjfd1mHGER — Dubray Books (@DubrayBooks) February 20, 2018

The Book Centre, who have branches in Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford, have also announced that they will follow suit.

Following on from the sad news of Irish author Emma Hannigan's terminal cancer diagnosis. We will be donating all profits from the sale of her new book 'Letters to my Daughters' to The Irish Cancer Society. @MsEmmaHannigan @IrishCancerSoc #LetterstomyDaughters — The Book Centre (@TheBookCentres) February 19, 2018

The campaign has been lead using the tag #LetterstoMyDaughters - a place where Hannigan’s fans and peers have also been leaving her messages of support.

I'm lucky enough to currently occupy the #1 slot on the Irish bestseller list. I'd be a happy and humbled man to see @msemmahannigan replace me. Have bought my copy of #LetterstomyDaughters and encourage readers to do the same. https://t.co/DHnv8ok5Yr — AJ Finn (@AJFinnBooks) February 19, 2018

The true warrior isn't immune to fear; she fights in spite of it. Pls support the amazing author @MsEmmaHannigan

Sending you love & positive energy #LettersToMyDaughters xx pic.twitter.com/YfKicRwNyl — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) February 20, 2018

Look at what my darling bought for me as we are thinking of our loved ones who passed away from cancer and our dearest friend battling cancer. #LetterstomyDaughters #cancer #supportemmahannigan #supportirishcancersociety pic.twitter.com/uHF1dc5o4N — Deirdre Byrne (@DeafDeirdre) February 19, 2018

Emma Hennigan is a wonderful writer and a lovely person. She can’t promote her new book herself so please seek it out. Buy it and tell all your friends to buy it. Together let’s get #LetterstomyDaughters to No 1 @MsEmmaHannigan https://t.co/RzvjyutvIl — Sarah Webb (@sarahwebbishere) February 18, 2018