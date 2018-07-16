TempleStreetKids: Watch Darcie Belle’s powerful story and understand why your donations matter

The Temple Street Foundation is releasing a new series of moving patient video stories to highlight the life-changing impact that donations have on sick children and their families.

First up is the amazing Darcie Belle and her family from Dublin.

In the video, we hear from Darcie's mum and dad about their Temple Street experience after they discovered their daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“It’s an amazing place, I think the people in it are amazing. Everybody wants to help you.”

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Temple Street Foundation said, “We are honoured to be able to share Darcie Belle and her family’s Temple Street story in this way.

"Their story demonstrates the vital difference that donations are making to our special hospital and the sick children in its care by funding life-saving equipment, ground-breaking research, vital patient and parental supports and the upgrading of hospital facilities."

To support sick children in Temple Street, simply visit www.templestreet.ie.