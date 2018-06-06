Teachers give their reaction to English Paper one

By Kyle Lehane

Paper Two raises its head a day early with a surprise studied text question appearing on Higher Level Paper one.

Studyclix.ie Expert Teacher Lorraine Tuffy, an English teacher in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, said about the exam,

"Students drew from their engagement with studied texts, a skill usually reserved for Paper Two of the English examination. Meaningful engagement in response to thought-provoking questions was required for this 15 mark question. This question appealed to many and served to whet their appetite for tomorrow’s Paper."

Students had a varied selection when it came to essay questions, all proving to be engaging.

Those who favour personal essays were delighted with their task to reflect on ‘the value of personal space and quietness in the modern world’.

Candidates who carefully considered the countless demands and pressures of modern life and how that intrudes on personal space had much to discuss.

Similarly, the Ordinary level paper was well received and presented no surprises for students familiar with last year’s paper.

The theme of the ordinary level paper was ‘Inspiring people' with extracts from a speech by Joanne O'Riordan and an adapted interview with the O'Donovan brothers (Olympic rowers) whiich was overall an accessible read.

Lorraine Tuffy added how any well prepared student would've "been very happy with this variety" since the paper was overall "a very inviting and a gentle introduction into the examinations.”

This year was the second year the new Junior Cert English syllabus was examined.

The issue of Fake news appeared on the paper with Lorraine commentating about the issues surrounding the Higher Level paper.

"There was no opportunity for students to showcase knowledge of poetic technique across the paper. Omitting sections of the course is an inevitable consequence of the condensed single 2 hour paper as part of the new Junior Cert English syllabus.”