Teachers are sharing amazing excuses students have given for showing up late

We’ve all turned up to school really late at least once or twice and given a dreadful excuse to avoid detention… but some lies take the cake.

Reddit user AdmiralEthan asked teachers on the website: “What was the best lateness excuse you’ve ever heard?”

Here are some of the very best, which you might just recognise from your own school days.

1. At least this student was honest…

2. This incredible excuse.

Space Floating GIF by Tomas Brunsdon - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. A student went to the wrong school.

4. This classroom had their friend’s back.

Zach Galifianakis Thank You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Get this student a planner!

6. One pupil fell into a sewer…

Oh My God Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person’s Dad ate their homework.

8. This student must be an aspiring farmer.

Eggs GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. An unfortunate accident happened.

10. This late student barely gave an excuse.

Who Knows Idk GIF by Aardman Animations - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this absolute hero.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

lateschool

