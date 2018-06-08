Teachers and students react to the Leaving and Junior Cert Geography paper

By Kyle Lehane

There was mixed reaction to the Leaving Cert Geography paper today, while the Junior Cert paper didn't deviate far from the usual pattern of previous papers.

Luke Saunders, Studyclix.ie Founder and Geography Teacher in Enniscrone said that the short questions would have proved difficult for some students.

“It gave students three Google Street View photographs and then asked them to locate the same structures on an aerial photo. Only for the fact that my students were familiar with Sligo town I can see how this question would have presented problems for many students.”

With Brexit looming most teachers had forecast a question on the future role of the European Union. They weren’t disappointed with question 6 in the regional geography section focussing on the potential challenges facing the EU.

Students who found the paper frustrating took to twitter to vent their annoyance.

I don't think I even could have aced that with Dora



The amount of maps on that geography paper.#LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/wd8HmFj2a0 — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 8, 2018

I could’ve put syrup on that geography paper it was 100% waffle 😂😂 #leavingcert — Amy Twohig (@atwohig7) June 8, 2018

While others found the paper to be manageable overall.

The ordinary level paper would have presented no major shocks to students familiar with the format of previous years papers.

Students in Junior cert who have been keeping up to date the news of the recent eruption of Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego would have had an advantage on question 2B that asked for the name of an active volcano and to describe one positive and negative effect of volcanoes.

Overall on both papers there wasn't much shock from both papers.

Attention now turns to Maths Paper one, which all students will be sitting in the evening.