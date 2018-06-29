Tea by the sea? 10 pretty outdoor cafes to try during the heatwave

This weekend, we recommend you soak up some views as well as some sunshine.

We've compiled a list of some of the prettiest cafes with outdoor seating that would be the ideal place for a Sunday morning coffee or Instagrammable brunch.

Alchemy by the Lough, Cork

Coast Lodge, Spanish Point, Clare

Nano Nagle Place, Cork

Not too shabby Ireland...

The Secret Garden, Galway

The Workshop, Ballygarvan, Cork

Is this the cutest cafe in Cork?

Container Coffee, Dublin

Panorama Bistro & Terrace, The Montenotte Hotel, Cork

The Happy Pear

Garden Cafe, Blackpool, Cork
By Denise O’Donoghue

