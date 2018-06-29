Tea by the sea? 10 pretty outdoor cafes to try during the heatwave
This weekend, we recommend you soak up some views as well as some sunshine.
We've compiled a list of some of the prettiest cafes with outdoor seating that would be the ideal place for a Sunday morning coffee or Instagrammable brunch.
Alchemy by the Lough, Cork
Lads we're ready for ya. See you tomorrow at 10am #alchemybythelough #alchemy #alchemycoffee #westcorkcoffee #thelough #coffee #corkcoffeeculture #colombian #corklough #corkcoffee #corkcoffeecommunity #corkcoffeeshop #cork #barista #baristalife #baristadaily #baristadarlings #newcoffeeshop #corkcoffeescene #corkcoffeeculture
Coast Lodge, Spanish Point, Clare
Nano Nagle Place, Cork
The Secret Garden, Galway
The Workshop, Ballygarvan, Cork
Container Coffee, Dublin
Panorama Bistro & Terrace, The Montenotte Hotel, Cork
Cork from The Montenotte Hotel . . . . . . . #cork #corkcity #ireland #eire #summer #sun #travelgram #mytravelgram #worldcaptures #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #lovetotravel #igtravel #explore #travelgram #ilovetotravel #lifeofadventure #travelphotography #discovertheworld #traveller #travelblogger #traveler #travelersnotebook #travelholic #traveltheworld #hotel #cityscape #river #cityphotography
The Secret Garden, Galway
The Happy Pear
Take me back to this moment: so frickin’ happy at @thehappypear! These guys are the real deal. Fantastic vegan food oriented around true community and compassion. Greystones, you were badass. We jumped in the ocean at 5.45am, ate mountains of porridge amongst starlings, and walked the Wicklow shoreline at sunrise and sunset. Dave: was super lovely to meet you and so many of The Happy Pear team 🍐🍐Our hand luggage was loaded with granola and twix bars on the way back, but we’ve already made our way through them. Great incentive to return soon!
Garden Cafe, Blackpool, Cork
