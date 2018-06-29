Tea by the sea? 10 pretty outdoor cafes to try during the heatwave

This weekend, we recommend you soak up some views as well as some sunshine.

We've compiled a list of some of the prettiest cafes with outdoor seating that would be the ideal place for a Sunday morning coffee or Instagrammable brunch.

Alchemy by the Lough, Cork

Coast Lodge, Spanish Point, Clare

Nano Nagle Place, Cork

Not too shabby Ireland... A post shared by Ignacio Badilla Meléndez (@itbadilla) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

The Secret Garden, Galway

The Workshop, Ballygarvan, Cork

Is this the cutest cafe in Cork? A post shared by Ciara Grant (@ciaragrant_) on Mar 24, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Container Coffee, Dublin

Panorama Bistro & Terrace, The Montenotte Hotel, Cork

The Happy Pear

Garden Cafe, Blackpool, Cork