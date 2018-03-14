Tayto Park welcomes six rare Sulawesi Black Crested Macaque's to zoo

Tayto Park has welcomed six new Sulawesi Black Crested Macaques, welcoming three males and three females.

The macaques are native of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and are a critically endangered species.

In recent decades, 80% of the macaque's population has been lost.

The six macaques include one baby male who is yet to be named and is still hanging onto his mother Satana. Tayto Park say he is getting more adventurous by the day.

The six are part of a captive population which is managed and monitored by European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s European Endangered Species Programme.

Macaques are distinctive for being covered in shiny black hair, except for their pink bottoms and known to be very social animals.

Tayto Park has also announced some new events for Easter. On April 1 Mr Tayto will be looking for some detectives to help him solve the mystery of ‘Who stole the egg?'

One of the animals in the Tayto Park zoo is involved but no one knows which one.

Tayto Park zoo is home to a variety of animals, including big cats, meerkats, monkeys and birds of prey.