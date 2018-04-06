Tayto Park is hosting an autism-friendly day

Tayto Park is hosting an autism-friendly event on Saturday, April 14 to support and raise awareness for Autism Ireland.

Between 9 am and 12 pm on the day, there will be no music played throughout the park, queues will be kept to a minimum and no hand dryers will be turned on.

There will also be a silent room that can be used at any time for families wishing to take a break from the activities.

In preparation for this Tayto Park staff will be taking part in annual Autism Awareness training with Autism Ireland.

As well as creating an autism-friendly environment in the park, €2 from each ticket will be donated to Autism Ireland.

To find out more, click here: http://www.taytopark.ie/events/autism-awareness-day-april-14th