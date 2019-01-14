Taylor Swift allegedly tried her luck in a Limerick GAA club's lotto

Even global superstar Taylor Swift isn’t immune to the lure of the GAA club lotto.

Swift spent the Christmas period with boyfriend, British actor, Joe Alwyn, in Glin Castle in West Limerick.

During that stay the American singer, who is worth close to €250m, purchased a ticket in support of the local footballers. Sadly however, she was not amongst the prize winners.

Glin secretary Alan O’Donovan explained the background: “She was staying in Glin Castle but it was all so hush, hush that nobody knew about out until she had left.

“It turned out that she was in the local pub, O’Shaughnessy’s, a few nights before Christmas but most of the regulars there didn’t know who she was at all.

“Tickets for our club lotto are on sale in the local pubs and we only realised that she had purchased one when we were preparing for the draw.

“We have put up a picture of the ticket on social media and it has generated a great reaction.

Sadly Taylor didn’t win the top prize but I’d say she could do without the money.

“But we are very grateful to her, and indeed to everyone, who donate to a very worthy cause.

“Currently our Lotto is worth €5,300. It is a relatively new venture for the club but is proving extremely successful.

“The club is going well, our footballers were in a Munster club junior final a few years ago but were beaten by Brosna and we are holding our own in the intermediate grade here in Limerick.

“Now that Taylor Swift has put Glin on the map we hope that we can make more headlines in the year ahead on the football field.”