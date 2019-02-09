Take a pee-k into a Hollywood portaloo

Want to see how the other half live? Then take a pee-k inside their portaloos - complete with chandeliers.

We've all squirmed and squelched visiting portaloos at festivals and events but we don't think you'd want to leave this portaloo in Hollywood.

Tracey Meighan-Kochout, a native of Navan, Co. Meath who now lives in Los Angeles took the pics at a wrap-up party in Universal Studios for How to Train Your Dragon 3 on which her husband Marek worked as an animator.

She said: "Wow did I get a surprise when I opened the door to this! Wish I took more pictures now. It's called a porta pottie here."

"We were at Universal Studios for the wrap-up party and then bussed it down to the backlot, which is where they shoot movies and TV shows.

"So many movies have been shot there. It has Wisteria Lane houses there also from Desperate Housewives so when you go to Universal Studios, you can take a bus tour down there.

"Absolutely loved How to Train Your Dragons 3. Have to say I did shed a little tear just knowing that it was the last one but it was so beautifully done and what a great story.

"And a big shout out to my hubby too on all his hard work on the film - now go see y'all," she laughed.