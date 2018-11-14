Take a look inside this gravity-defying Upside Down House
Welcome to the Upside Down House.
Described by organisers as a “zero-gravity illusion experience”, the Bournemouth attraction is now welcoming visitors who are looking for something a bit different.
The upside down wooden structure is fully furnished across two floors, with rooms including a bedroom, bathroom and office.
And of course, it’s the perfect opportunity for a few mind-bending Instagram snaps.
The exhibit follows similar projects in places including Taipei and Lithuania.
It took about 11 days to put together, but will continue to have its look refreshed as the seasons progress until it closes at the end of June.
The attraction is open between midday and 9pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, costing £4 in the week and a fiver at the weekend.
- Press Association
