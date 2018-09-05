Take a look at the Pope receiving a Leeds shirt from the club’s owner

If Pope Francis was looking for a football team to support, now is as good a time as any to hop on the Leeds United bandwagon.

The Whites are currently joint top of the Championship after six games under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, and should the Pope select Leeds as his club of choice, he has the garb to go with it after club owner Andrea Radrizzani presented him with a 2018/19 home shirt.

Emotional and unique moment to meet his holiness @pontifex and donate an @lufc jersey... 🙏💛💙⚽ we have one special supporter pic.twitter.com/Z4hpbEXiGD — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 5, 2018

The Pope is almost certainly presented with items such as football shirts on a regular basis, but that didn’t stop Leeds fans having a little fun with it.

Can he play CB? — Chris Byrne (@ChrisByrne1986) September 5, 2018

At 81, the Pope almost certainly won’t be much use at centre-back, although he might have a decent cross on him.

All Pope aren't we — Locky (@Bradley_Lock) September 5, 2018

And there’s no doubt that the chants wouldn’t be right out of the top drawer.

Ooooh @Pontifex is magic, he wears a magic hat........ — Gary Casson (@CassGaz) September 5, 2018

The way Leeds are playing at present, divine intervention will not be required in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

- Press Association