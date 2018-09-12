Take a look at the amazing photos shortlisted for the Instagram Awards

The shortlist for the inaugural Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPAs) has just been revealed.

Which means you could actually be awarded for the number of hours you spend scrolling through and curating your feed.

The idea behind the competition is to unearth stunning photography that celebrates the beauty in the everyday.

With 15+ entries in each category, including travel; fashion; festivals; animals & pets; sports & fitness; landscape, plants & nature; art/street art/culture; family; #love# and #nofilter, the judges have a extremely difficult job.

Here are a selection of the nominees,

Travel

View this post on Instagram

Niagara 2/3 #thepipas2018 @PhotoboxUK

A post shared by #karenrangeley (@leedslassie) on

Animals & pets

View this post on Instagram

Fair to say someone had a great birthday yesterday 🐶

A post shared by Jo Heard (@_life_in_raw_) on

Fashion

#Love

Landscape

View this post on Instagram

Good morning world 💜

A post shared by Graham Custance (@grahamcustance) on

Festivals

View this post on Instagram

Such a fun image! Thanks for posing for the photo guys 🙌🏆🐶🐶 #A7SII #55mm . . . #newcastle #pride #newcastlepride @newcastleprideinc . . #ig_photooftheday #modelling #modelshoot #photography #photo #photographer #sony #sonyportraits #SonyA7SIi #sonyalpha #sonya6000 #A6500 #portraits #fetish #fluffy #LGTB #dogsofinstagram #puppies #portraitphotography #portrait #portrait_perfection #portrait_shots #portrait_ig #portraitphotographer #Nclcollective . @newcastlechronicle @newcastle_views @newcastle.life @newcastlene1 @igersnewcastleuk @ignewcastle @sonyportraits @sonyimages @sony @sonyphotogallery @sonyprousa @sonyalpha @sonyalphasclub @sonyusers @sonyalphapro @sonyambassador @mirrorlesssony @mirrorlessgeeks @portraits_mf @portrait.tm @portraitamazing @portraitfeaturez @portraitimagine @portraitpage @moodyports @uk.portraits @ports_flair @ports @ohportraits @portraitkillers @people.gallery @portraitvision

A post shared by 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣 (@stevenbrunton) on

View this post on Instagram

Syndrome post match

A post shared by Ilan (@murblanc_org) on

#NoFilter

Art/Culture & Style

View this post on Instagram

England, 2017.

A post shared by Adam Riley (@adampriley) on

Sport

View this post on Instagram

Slam Cam, Stanley Smart, Bethnal Green #ThePIPAS2018

A post shared by Stephen Smart, (@stephen_smart) on

Family

View this post on Instagram

#brothers #bonnenuit #freres

A post shared by irenab2012 (@irenab2012) on

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 3, 2018. The overall ‘Instagram Photograph of the Year’ winner will receive €5600, with an additional €560 awarded for each of the ten category winners.

You can view the overall shortlisted images here.
By Anna O'Donoghue

