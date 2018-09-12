Take a look at the amazing photos shortlisted for the Instagram Awards

The shortlist for the inaugural Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPAs) has just been revealed.

Which means you could actually be awarded for the number of hours you spend scrolling through and curating your feed.

The idea behind the competition is to unearth stunning photography that celebrates the beauty in the everyday.

With 15+ entries in each category, including travel; fashion; festivals; animals & pets; sports & fitness; landscape, plants & nature; art/street art/culture; family; #love# and #nofilter, the judges have a extremely difficult job.

Here are a selection of the nominees,

Travel

Animals & pets

Fashion

#Love

Landscape

Festivals

#NoFilter

Art/Culture & Style

Sport

Family

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 3, 2018. The overall ‘Instagram Photograph of the Year’ winner will receive €5600, with an additional €560 awarded for each of the ten category winners.

