Take a look at the amazing photos shortlisted for the Instagram Awards
The shortlist for the inaugural Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPAs) has just been revealed.
Which means you could actually be awarded for the number of hours you spend scrolling through and curating your feed.
The idea behind the competition is to unearth stunning photography that celebrates the beauty in the everyday.
With 15+ entries in each category, including travel; fashion; festivals; animals & pets; sports & fitness; landscape, plants & nature; art/street art/culture; family; #love# and #nofilter, the judges have a extremely difficult job.
Here are a selection of the nominees,
Travel
This is my entry to the Photobox Instagram Photography Awards #thepipas2018 I don't typically enter competitions, but this is the image that started me on my Instagram journey! It is undoubtedly my favourite image that I have posted and was an obvious choice for my entry! @photoboxuk #Najac #France #Europe #fantastic_earth #earthfocus #awesomeglobe #magicpict #beautifuldestinations #nationaldestinations #travel_drops #planetearth #travelgram #traveltoearth #passionpassport #canon_photos #instagood10k
Animals & pets
Shot of the week #animals #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlife_perfection #wildlife__perfection #wildlifelovers #bestnatureshot #majesticwildlife #wildlife_vision #animalsofinstagram #animalkingdom #animal_fanatics #animal_captures #naturelovers #natureloversgallery #loves_animals #fiftyshadesofnature #capturethewild #nature_brilliance #natgeohub #wanderlust #wildlife_perfection @sundaytimestravel #STBigShot @africansafariconservation #AudleySafari @AudleyTravel
Fashion
Sea of Consciousness - AWAKEN #albanvanwassenhove #photo #picture #girl #portrait #minimalism #abstract #invisible #filmphotography #film #filmisnotdead#analog #35mm #analogphotography#analogueportraits #analoguepeople#shootfilmonmondays #nikonf3 #nikkor #kodakportra #lightroom #nikonfr #somewheremagazine #phroommagazine #minimalzine #issf_submit#THEPIPAS2018
#Love
🇫🇷 ⚽️ Paris ⭐⭐ #worldcup | 💓 together #allezlesbleus 🔥 | 📸 @sonyalpha taken 10 july 2018 on the #champselysees . #paris #fff #vivelesbleus #equipedefrance #worldcup #frenchflag #worldcuprussia2018 #paris2024 #arcdetriomphe #football #jaimelafrance #champselysees #coupedumonde2018 #parismaville #polkamagazine #doitinparischallenge @20minutesfrance #parisienne @wipplay #parismonamour @vivreparis #fracro #demandeznouslaville #igersparis #hello_france #sonyalpha @doitin_paris #allezlesbleus #parisphoto #streetphotography #thepipas2018 #fiersdetrebleus #cdm2018 #afpphoto
#daliaaphotography #portrait #girls #dreamy #childrenphotography #sisters #embrace #hug #sisterlove #childhood #beautifullight #windy #nothingisordinary #naturehippys_ #pretty_shotz #profile_vision #portrait_vision #rsa_ladies #global_ladies #inspiring_shot #myheartinshots #tv_living #tv_depthoffield #marvelouz_world #magic_marvels #click_vision #magicofchildhood #thepipas2018
Landscape
Loved the sight of the Moon arcing over the Nantlle Ridge on Wednesdays wildcamp here 😍 Anyone trying to get a glimpse of the eclipse tonight? Where are you headed? #snowdoniagram #fridayfeeling #photographerfocus #discovercymru #thegreatoutdoors #thewalescollective #themountainsarecalling #moon #mountainlove #ukpotd #rural_love #findyourepic #ukscenery #ig_mountains #agameoftones @tgomagazine @nationalparksuk #nature_brilliance #nature_perfection #nature_lovers #lovesnowdonia #wildcampinguk @beautiful.wales #lovewalking #ukgreatshots #benroletsgo #discovernationalparks #thepipas2018
Le temps s’est bien couvert depuis... . . . . . . . . . . #hello_france #best_focus #topfrancephoto #unlimitedfrance #bns_france #super_france #igscglobal #loves_united_earth #scape_captures #igersfrance #bestnatureshot #jaimelafrance #igersfrance #bestshotz_france #hello_france #france_focus_on #loves_france_ #naturelove_world #bestshotz_landscape #jr_lovelandscape #igscglobal #igshotz #rsa_rural #bestshotz_nature #superb_photos #ig_countryside #provence #lavande #lavander #lavanda #francegrafias #thepipas2018
Festivals
Such a fun image! Thanks for posing for the photo guys 🙌🏆🐶🐶 #A7SII #55mm . . . #newcastle #pride #newcastlepride @newcastleprideinc . . #ig_photooftheday #modelling #modelshoot #photography #photo #photographer #sony #sonyportraits #SonyA7SIi #sonyalpha #sonya6000 #A6500 #portraits #fetish #fluffy #LGTB #dogsofinstagram #puppies #portraitphotography #portrait #portrait_perfection #portrait_shots #portrait_ig #portraitphotographer #Nclcollective . @newcastlechronicle @newcastle_views @newcastle.life @newcastlene1 @igersnewcastleuk @ignewcastle @sonyportraits @sonyimages @sony @sonyphotogallery @sonyprousa @sonyalpha @sonyalphasclub @sonyusers @sonyalphapro @sonyambassador @mirrorlesssony @mirrorlessgeeks @portraits_mf @portrait.tm @portraitamazing @portraitfeaturez @portraitimagine @portraitpage @moodyports @uk.portraits @ports_flair @ports @ohportraits @portraitkillers @people.gallery @portraitvision
#NoFilter
The battle to fight the heat is on, but not always won. It’s good to remember that we can’t win them all. . . #contemporarylandscape #subjectivelyobjective #contemporaryphotography #ifyouleave #thisveryinstant #somewheremagazine #onbooooooom #fdicct #myfeatureshoot #newtopographics #gominimalmag #odtakeovers #photography #fndit #flakphoto #telegramgallery #minimalzine #london #urbanlandscape #shootermag #theweekoninstagram #francescamaffeogallery #millennium_images #clapton @east__co #summer #heatwave #ThePIPAS2018 #pool #hackney #fujifilmx100f
Playing with perspective💢 #moodygrams#moodyports#urbangorillas#citykillerz#ab_portraitz#gramswaggers#gramslayers#gramsvisual#visualoutlet#ukshooters#ukportraits#tonenation#igtones#thecreativegrams#way2ill#igunderdogz#portraitmood#portraitpage#edgygrams#youthgrams#portraitkillers#standardsnaps#gramheist#offthechaingram#legittones#moodyapertures#thepipas2018
#womeninstreet #sheshootsnoir #womeninphotography #snaphappyhinnies #exxplorevision #life_is_street #spicollective #spi_transport #wearethestreet #everybodystreet #capturestreets #bnw_madrid #bnwphotography #streetphoto_bw #bnw_fanatics #bnw_creatives #friendsinbnw #all_bnw #top_bnw #all_bnwshots #capturabnw #Ok_bnw #aspfeatures #streetlife #ig_street #thepipas2018 @photoboxuk
The hands that healed the wounds. #mother Hands#age#skeletal #lifetime #tools#live #kindness# resilient#subject #fujifeed #fuji#portrait_shot #gup #gupmagazine #floatmagazine #portrait #fingers #portraits #relationships #family #tansientsurfaces #anatomy #gupmagazine #floatmagazine #portrait_shot #portraitphotography #bnw #bnwphotography #igerphoto #bnw_photography #blackandwhite #monochrome #thepipas2018
Art/Culture & Style
Another Monday . . #challengerstreets #bcncollective #capturestreets #everybodystreet #eyeshotmag #FriendsInPerson #FriendsinStreets #FromStreetsWithLove #Gallery_legit #hcsc_street #life_is_street #mydaidia #myspc #myfeatureshoot #photoobserve #seventwentymagazine #streetdreamsmag #streets_storytelling #streetleaks #streetsgrammer #SPiCollective #streetizm #streetscenesmag #streetlife_award #sweet_street_beat #StreetPhotographersCommunity #Sweetnesday #TheStreetPhotographyHub #Timeless_Streets #zonestreet
Projet 365 (un jour une photo) JOUR 165 #feetjump #365 #autoportrait #selfportrait #autoretrato #julienbiendicho #julienindigo #jump #saut #arbres #tilleuls #trees #nakedfeet #jamericourt #julienindigo365 #blackandwhitephotography #photonoiretblanc #unephotounjour #unephotoparjour #365project #365days #fuji #fujix100f #fujicameraremote #selfportrait_society #arteflash #thepipas2018
Sport
J-4 avant St-Raph ! Un départ renversant pour une nageuse talentueuse ! 😉👍💦 L'avez vous reconnue ?🤔 @ffnatation @saintraphaelnatation @fina1908 @finaworld @pacanatation @tourismepaca @jaimelapaca @comitevarnatation83 @cnmarseille @cnmelitenatation @sudest.focus_on @regionpaca @igersfrance @instagram #swimmer #swimming #natation #championnatsdefrance @swimmingworldmag @swimmingaddict @swimotivation @swim_top #france #elite #thepipas2018
Match day ..... with mud .... #rugby #rugbylife #sport #wintersport #sportphoto #sportphotography #action #actionphotography #actionshot #sussex #sussexrugby #ig_sussex #pocket_uk #nikon #nikond810 #d810 #tamron #tamron70200 #70200mm #newick #newickrfc #plumpton #plumptonrugby #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #bnw #thepipas2018
#samyangaf14mm #samyang14mm #samyang14 #samyangambassador #manfrotto #manfrottoambassador #street #parkour #paris #parismylove #parissportifs #france_focus_on #france4dreams #sportmotivation #streetsport #bonjour #picoftheday #igersparis #instamood #paris_focus_on #thepipas2018 #UnAirDeFrance
Family
Feeling blessed this Easter 🐣 Love them to the moon and back. It hasn’t been always easy, but Sam has been an amazing support and comfort for Jack having gone through it when he was six. Sam has been in remission now for over a year, and Jack is responding well to his treatments. ❤️
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 3, 2018. The overall ‘Instagram Photograph of the Year’ winner will receive €5600, with an additional €560 awarded for each of the ten category winners.
You can view the overall shortlisted images here.
